Video shows fans of Napoli, Juventus charging each other on street, with a twist

This was a fine example of fans showing respect to each other

Down a narrow street of Turin, Italy, with the sound of Fiats zooming around, they spotted each other and got in formation. With about 30 yards between them, each decked out in their team's gear and with nerves about Sunday's match, it felt as if it was going to be like a scene out of "The Gangs of New York."

Napoli and Juventus fans, a day before their massive Serie A encounter, rushed towards each other and it felt like violence was the only outcome we would see. But instead, they all set of an example of how fans need to treat each other. Check out what these fans do as they march towards each other:

Hugs, hugs, hugs. 

Nobody was expecting that, but that's just absolutely amazing to see. A lesson to soccer fans all over. Rivals? Perhaps. But in the end, it's just a game. 

