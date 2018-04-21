Video shows fans of Napoli, Juventus charging each other on street, with a twist
This was a fine example of fans showing respect to each other
Down a narrow street of Turin, Italy, with the sound of Fiats zooming around, they spotted each other and got in formation. With about 30 yards between them, each decked out in their team's gear and with nerves about Sunday's match, it felt as if it was going to be like a scene out of "The Gangs of New York."
Napoli and Juventus fans, a day before their massive Serie A encounter, rushed towards each other and it felt like violence was the only outcome we would see. But instead, they all set of an example of how fans need to treat each other. Check out what these fans do as they march towards each other:
Hugs, hugs, hugs.
Nobody was expecting that, but that's just absolutely amazing to see. A lesson to soccer fans all over. Rivals? Perhaps. But in the end, it's just a game.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Copa del Rey final: Barca routs Sevilla
Messi, Luis Suarez and Phillippe Coutinho all scored as Barca walked away with the domestic...
-
City vs. Swansea preview
This is City's first match after securing the Premier League title
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
West Ham isn't safe from relegation but could be with a win
-
United beats Spurs in FA Cup semi
United is off to its 20th FA Cup final after being Spurs on Saturday
-
Twitter reacts to Wenger out at Arsenal
Twitter users had a field day with this bit of news
-
Top candidates to replace Wenger
It's a job that some big name coaches are already linked to