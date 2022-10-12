The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munchen @ Viktoria Plzen

What to Know

Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Doosan Arena as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Bayern Munchen collected three points with a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Bayern Munchen (nine points) leads Group C, while Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in the group.

A win for Bayern Munchen would keep them securely in first. Viktoria Plzen needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



How To Watch

Who: Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munchen

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munchen When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Doosan Arena

Doosan Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Plzen +1600; Draw +700; Bayern -650

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)