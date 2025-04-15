The Champions League anthem is one of the most iconic sounds in all of soccer, but as Aston Villa prepared to face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the quarterfinal second leg at Villa Park (watch live on Paramount+), they heard something totally different -- the wrong song.

As the teams lined up at a feverish Villa home ground, the Europa League anthem began to ring out around the stadium. Some players seemed to look around in confusion as the wrong anthem began to play, but at the last moment, the sound operator did change to the Champions League anthem before the two teams kicked off play in this critical match.

Here's how it looked:

You don't see that often, but it was certainly a comical moment that nobody saw coming. It happens from time to time, just like we saw with Uruguay back in the 2016 Copa America.

As for the actual game, PSG have only lost four times in all competitions this season, and they're unbeaten in their last seven matches after losing to Liverpool. PSG got the scoring going quickly via Achraf Hakimi, grabbing a goal only 11 minutes into the match. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez didn't do well to deal with PSG's cross from Bradley Barcola and they would immediately pay for it. Another PSG goal in the first half, this one by Nuno Mendes, has set the Parisians up well to advance to the last four.

You can watch the game live on Paramount+ and follow along here.