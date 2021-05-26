The Europa League trophy went to Villarreal on Wednesday after an instant classic as the Yellow Submarine beat Manchester United in the final on penalty kicks, 11-10. The match ended at 1-1 after regulation, and neither team could get the winner in extra time. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was the hero, scoring the winning penalty and saving David De Gea's attempt to give the club its first European trophy.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a historic dominant hat trick.

Villarreal ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Geronimo Rulli 120 Truth be told, he had very little to do outside of the penalty kicks. But he deserves a world of credit for his brilliant finish and then stopping De Gea. An instant club legend. 8 (DEF) Juan Foyth 88 Really great energy and patience but took a nasty knock early that left him bloody. The fight was there, though sometimes the technical ability wasn't. 6 (DEF) Raul Albiol 120 The veteran defender timed his aerial attempts well and was the leader at the back, as usual. At 35, he's still delivering. 7 (DEF) Pau Torres 120 Had some really strong moments, using his strength to keep United's big boys at bay. It's no wonder why so many big clubs want him. A star in the making who took his PK with class. 8 (DEF) Alphonso Pedraza 88 Tried to do too much at times, and it left him exposed, but United's attack was so poor that really it didn't make an impact at all. 6 (MID) Dani Parejo 120 A little sloppy early but came up big in the first half with a lovely assist to Gerard Moreno on a free kick. His patience on the ball frustrated United. 7 (MID) Etienne Capoue 120 Tremendous effort, physical play and just really never looked gassed when he was needed. A fine shift, though it was far from flashy. 6 (MID) Manuel Trigueros 77 Got himself in good spots to block efforts but hardly got involved going forward. Not his best day, but he'll take it. 5 (FWD) Gerard Moreno 120 ⚽ 29' Delivered a big goal in the first half with a lovely finish from a set piece and scored his penalty. The big clubs are going to come calling. 7 (FWD) Carlos Bacca 60 A quiet performance from the Colombian. He had a rabona cross, but that was pretty much it. Taken off in the second half. 4 (FWD) Yeremi Pino 77 The young talent showed flashes but was hardly a factor, going off in the second half. 5 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Francis Coquelin Bacca (60') Came on to help defensively in the middle and earns another trophy. 6 Paco Alcacer Pino (77') Never got a chance in attack but bagged his penalty well. 6 Moi Gomez Trigueros (77') Decent shift from the veteran, putting away his penalty and playing with a calmness. 7 Alberto Moreno Pedraza (88') Took his penalty beautifully, and he didn't make a mistake in defense. 6 Mario Gaspar Juan Foyth (88') Came off the bench, held his own in extra time and scored his penalty. 6 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Unai Emery 5 Another success in this competition, getting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League. They were the better team and fully deserving. 9

United ratings