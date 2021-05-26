man-united-villarreal.png
The Europa League trophy went to Villarreal on Wednesday after an instant classic as the Yellow Submarine beat Manchester United in the final on penalty kicks, 11-10. The match ended at 1-1 after regulation, and neither team could get the winner in extra time. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was the hero, scoring the winning penalty and saving David De Gea's attempt to give the club its first European trophy.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a historic dominant hat trick.

Villarreal ratings

Name MinutesHow did they do? Rating

(GK) Geronimo Rulli

120

Truth be told, he had very little to do outside of the penalty kicks. But he deserves a world of credit for his brilliant finish and then stopping De Gea. An instant club legend.

8

(DEF) Juan Foyth

88

Really great energy and patience but took a nasty knock early that left him bloody. The fight was there, though sometimes the technical ability wasn't.

6

(DEF) Raul Albiol

120

The veteran defender timed his aerial attempts well and was the leader at the back, as usual. At 35, he's still delivering.

7

(DEF) Pau Torres

120

Had some really strong moments, using his strength to keep United's big boys at bay. It's no wonder why so many big clubs want him. A star in the making who took his PK with class.

8

(DEF) Alphonso Pedraza

88

Tried to do too much at times, and it left him exposed, but United's attack was so poor that really it didn't make an impact at all. 

6

(MID) Dani Parejo

120

A little sloppy early but came up big in the first half with a lovely assist to Gerard Moreno on a free kick. His patience on the ball frustrated United.

7

(MID) Etienne Capoue

120

Tremendous effort, physical play and just really never looked gassed when he was needed. A fine shift, though it was far from flashy.

6

(MID) Manuel Trigueros

77

Got himself in good spots to block efforts but hardly got involved going forward. Not his best day, but he'll take it.

5

(FWD) Gerard Moreno

120

⚽ 29' Delivered a big goal in the first half with a lovely finish from a set piece and scored his penalty. The big clubs are going to come calling.

7

(FWD) Carlos Bacca

60

A quiet performance from the Colombian. He had a rabona cross, but that was pretty much it. Taken off in the second half.

4

(FWD) Yeremi Pino 

77

The young talent showed flashes but was hardly a factor, going off in the second half.

5

SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Francis Coquelin

Bacca (60')

Came on to help defensively in the middle and earns another trophy. 

6

Paco Alcacer

Pino (77')

Never got a chance in attack but bagged his penalty well.

6

Moi Gomez

Trigueros (77')

Decent shift from the veteran, putting away his penalty and playing with a calmness.

7

Alberto Moreno Pedraza (88') Took his penalty beautifully, and he didn't make a mistake in defense. 6
Mario Gaspar Juan Foyth (88') Came off the bench, held his own in extra time and scored his penalty. 6
ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Unai Emery

5

Another success in this competition, getting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League. They were the better team and fully deserving.

9

United ratings

Name MinutesHow did they do? Rating

David De Gea

120

Left high and dry by his defenders on Moreno's goal, but was otherwise untested. Got nowhere near the penalties and was sadly the fall guy who missed his.

3

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

120

Solid defensively, but not nearly accurate enough going forward and delivering the ball in attack.

5

Eric Bailly

116

Still rusty and looked awkward early on, but adapted better than many before running out of steam against his former club.

6

Victor Nelson Lindelof

120

Scored his penalty, but few will forget his lightweight attempt to deny Moreno on the Villarreal goal.

5

Luke Shaw

120

Fortunate with his penalty and perhaps fortunate to have stayed on considering that he was not his usual self and was caught out for the goal.

5

Scott McTominay

120

Tried to keep United pushing forward, but equally wasted a good opportunity of his own.

6

Paul Pogba

116

Needed to be deployed further forward and fizzled out after a bright start before being withdrawn.

4

Mason Greenwood

100

Arguably United's most impressive performer and was full of energy as he tried to make things happen before he was surprisingly substituted first.

7

Bruno Fernandes (c)

120

Waited for his penalty to do something meaningful and otherwise shied away from the occasion while wearing the armband from the off.

4

Marcus Rashford

120

Hard to disguise his awful showing with his penalty perhaps the only salvation other than his minor role in Cavani's goal.

2

Edinson Cavani

120

⚽ 55' Scored the equalizer and converted his penalty, but United failed to build on his goal.

6

SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Fred

Mason Greenwood

Showed his nerve from the spot after coming on in extra time.

6

Axel Tuanzebe

Eric Bailly

Lovely penalty, even if that was not what he was sent on for.

6

Daniel James

Paul Pogba

Another substitute who successfully scored his penalty.

6

Juan Mata Aaron Wan-Bissaka Likewise, tactically subbed on as penalties loomed and converted. 6
Alex Telles Scott McTominay Sent on to score from the spot and he did. 6
ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Five

No changes over 90 minutes. Recalled Rashford for a stinker and should have kept Greenwood on for longer.

3