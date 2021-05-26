The Europa League trophy went to Villarreal on Wednesday after an instant classic as the Yellow Submarine beat Manchester United in the final on penalty kicks, 11-10. The match ended at 1-1 after regulation, and neither team could get the winner in extra time. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was the hero, scoring the winning penalty and saving David De Gea's attempt to give the club its first European trophy.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a historic dominant hat trick.
Villarreal ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Geronimo Rulli
|120
Truth be told, he had very little to do outside of the penalty kicks. But he deserves a world of credit for his brilliant finish and then stopping De Gea. An instant club legend.
8
(DEF) Juan Foyth
|88
Really great energy and patience but took a nasty knock early that left him bloody. The fight was there, though sometimes the technical ability wasn't.
6
(DEF) Raul Albiol
|120
The veteran defender timed his aerial attempts well and was the leader at the back, as usual. At 35, he's still delivering.
7
(DEF) Pau Torres
|120
Had some really strong moments, using his strength to keep United's big boys at bay. It's no wonder why so many big clubs want him. A star in the making who took his PK with class.
8
(DEF) Alphonso Pedraza
|88
Tried to do too much at times, and it left him exposed, but United's attack was so poor that really it didn't make an impact at all.
6
(MID) Dani Parejo
|120
A little sloppy early but came up big in the first half with a lovely assist to Gerard Moreno on a free kick. His patience on the ball frustrated United.
7
(MID) Etienne Capoue
|120
Tremendous effort, physical play and just really never looked gassed when he was needed. A fine shift, though it was far from flashy.
6
(MID) Manuel Trigueros
|77
Got himself in good spots to block efforts but hardly got involved going forward. Not his best day, but he'll take it.
5
(FWD) Gerard Moreno
|120
⚽ 29' Delivered a big goal in the first half with a lovely finish from a set piece and scored his penalty. The big clubs are going to come calling.
7
(FWD) Carlos Bacca
|60
A quiet performance from the Colombian. He had a rabona cross, but that was pretty much it. Taken off in the second half.
4
(FWD) Yeremi Pino
|77
The young talent showed flashes but was hardly a factor, going off in the second half.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Francis Coquelin
|Bacca (60')
Came on to help defensively in the middle and earns another trophy.
6
Paco Alcacer
|Pino (77')
Never got a chance in attack but bagged his penalty well.
6
Moi Gomez
|Trigueros (77')
Decent shift from the veteran, putting away his penalty and playing with a calmness.
7
|Alberto Moreno
|Pedraza (88')
|Took his penalty beautifully, and he didn't make a mistake in defense.
|6
|Mario Gaspar
|Juan Foyth (88')
|Came off the bench, held his own in extra time and scored his penalty.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Unai Emery
|5
Another success in this competition, getting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League. They were the better team and fully deserving.
9
United ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
David De Gea
|120
Left high and dry by his defenders on Moreno's goal, but was otherwise untested. Got nowhere near the penalties and was sadly the fall guy who missed his.
3
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|120
Solid defensively, but not nearly accurate enough going forward and delivering the ball in attack.
5
Eric Bailly
|116
Still rusty and looked awkward early on, but adapted better than many before running out of steam against his former club.
6
Victor Nelson Lindelof
|120
Scored his penalty, but few will forget his lightweight attempt to deny Moreno on the Villarreal goal.
5
Luke Shaw
|120
Fortunate with his penalty and perhaps fortunate to have stayed on considering that he was not his usual self and was caught out for the goal.
5
Scott McTominay
|120
Tried to keep United pushing forward, but equally wasted a good opportunity of his own.
6
Paul Pogba
|116
Needed to be deployed further forward and fizzled out after a bright start before being withdrawn.
4
Mason Greenwood
|100
Arguably United's most impressive performer and was full of energy as he tried to make things happen before he was surprisingly substituted first.
7
Bruno Fernandes (c)
|120
Waited for his penalty to do something meaningful and otherwise shied away from the occasion while wearing the armband from the off.
4
Marcus Rashford
|120
Hard to disguise his awful showing with his penalty perhaps the only salvation other than his minor role in Cavani's goal.
2
Edinson Cavani
|120
⚽ 55' Scored the equalizer and converted his penalty, but United failed to build on his goal.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Fred
|Mason Greenwood
Showed his nerve from the spot after coming on in extra time.
6
Axel Tuanzebe
|Eric Bailly
Lovely penalty, even if that was not what he was sent on for.
6
Daniel James
|Paul Pogba
Another substitute who successfully scored his penalty.
6
|Juan Mata
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Likewise, tactically subbed on as penalties loomed and converted.
|6
|Alex Telles
|Scott McTominay
|Sent on to score from the spot and he did.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|Five
No changes over 90 minutes. Recalled Rashford for a stinker and should have kept Greenwood on for longer.
3