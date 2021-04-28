Villarreal head coach Unai Emery will be reunited with his former club Arsenal as he looks to extend a remarkable run of results in the Europa League. The 49-year-old has won this competition on three occasions and has not lost a two-legged knockout tie since 2012.

Still Mikel Arteta's side will offer a significant challenge to test that record especially with a string of key players back in contention following their 1-0 loss to Everton. Arsenal's lows this season have been as deep and profound as any in a generation but at their best they have performed to a level that will make them more than a match for Villarreal. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, April 27

: Thursday, April 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain

: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Villarreal +150; Draw +220; Arsenal +188 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Villarreal: It is not just Emery who has a point to prove against Arsenal. Villarreal themselves have seen some of their greatest European campaigns ended by the Gunners, Jens Lehmann saving a crucial penalty to send his side to the Champions League final in 2006 before El Submarino Amarillo were eliminated in the quarter-finals by an Emmanuel Adebayor inspired side three years later.

For all that there was much internal and external acrimony when Emery left Arsenal in late 2019 he now seems to have a warmer view of the club, saying: "I will have to put aside my feelings for Arsenal, and I will have to put all my energies into making sure that the Yellow Submarine gets the upper hand in the tie."

Arsenal: Arteta could just about suppress a broad grin as he revealed that the quartet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (malaria), Alexandre Lacazette (hamstring), David Luiz (knee) and remarkably even Kieran Tierney (knee) were "in contention" for Thursday's game. That Tierney had been a doubt not just for the remainder of the season but the European Championships this summer makes his potential availability all the more remarkable.

"He's been working like a beast every day," Arteta said. "I don't know if he'll make it tomorrow but for sure he wants to give himself the best opportunity to be involved." Tierney's return might just be the most important of them all. Whilst Granit Xhaka has filled in admirably at left-back in the meantime he does not have the explosive pace and magnificent crossing ability of the Scottish international, a cult hero among fans and one of the league's outstanding left-backs this season.

Prediction

Both sides have been wobbling somewhat in recent weeks and with the Gunners' forwards potentially available again there is the attacking quality to punish defensive wobbles at both ends. Pick: Villarreal 1 Arsenal 1