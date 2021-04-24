Barcelona can pull within two points of the summit in La Liga with a win on Sunday at the Estadio de la Ceramica against Villarreal. With the final stretch of the season here, Lionel Messi and company are in the thick of the title race with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid ahead of them. Barca enter the match in brilliant form, having scored nine goals in their last two games and 17 in their last five contests.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain

: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Villarreal +380; Draw +333; Barcelona -154 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Villarreal: Keep in mind that Villarreal have a huge clash in the Europa League semifinals against Arsenal coming up. With this team lacking quite a bit of depth, especially defensively, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them be a bit reserved in this game as they aim to heal up in time for the Gunners. As for manager Unai Emery, Barcelona has caused him numerous nightmares over the years, none more than the stunning Champions League comeback when he was at PSG. He has only beat Barca two times in 26 matches, and he is going to need Gerard Moreno to beat at his very best to do it here.

Barca: Out of the Champions League and already with a trophy, Barca set their sights on La Liga and control their own destiny. If they win out, they win the league, which seemed so unlikely months ago as they hit rough patch after rough patch. Against Villarreal, they will be able to get wide and should create a lot of chances. Keep an eye on how Villarreal lineup though. Francis Coquelin at defensive midfield is one to watch, as he would likely man mark Messi as he did so well in the 2019 Copa del Rey final for Valencia. But, Messi should still be able to have his way.

Prediction

Messi and Antoine Griezmann both scores twice as Barca stay red hot. Pick: Barcelona 4, Villarreal 1