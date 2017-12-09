Villarreal vs. Barcelona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca faces a tricky road test
La Liga's first-place team Barcelona hits the road to Villarreal on Sunday as it aims to keep its cushion atop the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Luis Suarez scores early and Barca wins it late thanks to Lionel Messi. Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1.
Add a Comment