Villarreal vs. Barcelona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca faces a tricky road test

La Liga's first-place team Barcelona hits the road to Villarreal on Sunday as it aims to keep its cushion atop the table. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Luis Suarez scores early and Barca wins it late thanks to Lionel Messi. Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories