Barcelona can grow their lead atop La Liga to 11 points with a victory over a struggling Villarreal side on Sunday. Coming off of a comprehensive victory versus Sevilla, Barcelona have now won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions while Villarreal have lost two straight to fall down to eighth in the table.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 12 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 12 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain

: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Villarreal +360; Draw +280; Barcelona -140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Villarreal: Stopping Barcelona is hard enough but what former Barca boss Quique Setien will be more worried about is breaching Barcelona's defense. Villarreal average just over one goal per game, scoring 22 times in 20 matches, but Barcelona have only allowed seven goals through their defense despite Xavi needing to rotate his backline quite a bit due to injuries. With no reliable scorer after sending Arnut Danjuma to Tottenham, can anyone step up for the Yellow Submarine?

Barcelona: Xavi has created a machine in Barcelona. Fear has returned to playing them as La Liga sides go into a match feeling like they're already down a goal but the team needs to make sure to focus on this match. It can be easy to have one eye on Manchester United in Europa League on Thursday but both matches are equally important as wrapping up La Liga early will allow Xavi more room to rotate down the road.

Prediction

Barcelona rolls yet again with Robert Lewandowski finding the back of the net in a comprehensive victory over Villarreal. Pick: Villarreal 0, Barcelona 3