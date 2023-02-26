Getafe will try to win on Monday for the second straight week when they visit a struggling Villarreal side for a La Liga match at El Madrigal. Getafe (5-7-10) beat Valencia 1-0 last Monday, and are on a three-match unbeaten run as they try to climb out of relegation danger. They are 19th in La Liga's table, but they can make a big move with another positive result. Villarreal (9-4-9) come in on a four-game losing skid that dropped them to ninth in the table. The first league meeting this season ended in a 0-0 draw.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Villarreal, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Villarreal as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100), with Getafe +460 underdogs in its latest Villarreal vs. Getafe odds. A draw is priced at +255, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Villarreal vs. Getafe spread: Villarreal -0.5 (-150)

Villarreal vs. Getafe over/under: 2.5 goals

Villarreal vs. Getafe money line: Villarreal -150, Getafe +460, Draw +255

VIL: They went 4-1-0 before their four-game losing streak

GET: They went 1-0-4 before their three-match unbeaten run

Why you should back Villarreal



The Yellow Submarine remain a solid team despite their struggles and "should" have little trouble at home against Getafe. They are 6-1-0 in the past seven meetings and held the ball for 65% of the scoreless draw last August. Los Azulones have scored just 19 goals in their 22 matches, only eight of those coming in 10 road games. They have conceded 28, six more than Villarreal, and the hosts have allowed just eight goals at El Madrigal. The Yellow Submarine have taken 19 of their 31 points this season at home, going 6-1-3 there. Getafe have two victories and nine points away from home.

Villarreal reached the Round of 16 in the Europa Conference League, with a matchup against Anderlecht set for next month. They will have some urgency to get back to the top six to have a chance to return to European competition. The hosts hope leading scorer Gerard Moreno (five goals) can return from a calf problem. Alex Baena has four, and Samuel Chukwueze and Jose Luis Morales both scored their second last weekend. Villarreal are tied for sixth in the league in shots on target (93), while Getafe are 19th (59).

Why you should back Getafe

Los Azulones have been playing solid football for a few weeks now, while the hosts have been in disarray. Getafe drew 1-1 with top-six teams Atletico and Rayo Vallecano before getting their first victory of 2023 last Monday. That will give them confidence, and even with Gerard Moreno, Villarreal haven't been dangerous. They are 12th in the league with 24 goals and allowed four last week to a Mallorca team that scored just 16 in its first 21 matches.

Borja Mayoral scored his fifth league goal in the victory against Valencia, and Enes Unal has a team-high seven goals this season. Unal scored the goal against Rayo Vallecano, and only an own-goal kept them from winning that one. Villarreal have one clean sheet in their past 11 matches in all competitions, while Getafe haven't conceded more than one goal in five straight. Getafe are tied for sixth in La Liga in blocked shots (75). They also are third in yellow cards (72) and fifth in fouls (327). That all could make for a frustrating day for a Villarreal team that has been reeling for weeks.

How to make Getafe vs. Villarreal picks

