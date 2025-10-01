After an eventful 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the opening Champions League game, Juventus are back in European action and will face Villarreal on Wednesday for the second matchday of the most anticipated club competition in the world. Igor Tudor's side had a strong start of the season and are only one point behind the leaders of the Italian Serie A with 11 points after five matches while the Spanish side also had a strong start of the season and are three points behind Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings after six matches, but they lost 1-0 the opening Champions League match against Tottenham in London. Here's all you need to know ahead of the game:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain

: Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Villarreal +127; Draw +231; Juventus +219

Juventus have now drawn four of their last six league phase matches in the Champions League and the Bianconeri have won only three of their last 12 games in the Champions League group stage or league phase games. Villarreal are in the Champions League for the fifth time and a first since the 2021-22 season, when they matched their best run by reaching the semifinals. The Spanish side were not involved in European competition in 2024-25 and their most recent campaign was a run to the 2023/24 Europa League when they were knocked out in the round of 16.

Possible lineups

Villarreal XI: Luiz Junior; Santiago Mourino, Rafa Marin, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona; Tajon Buchanan, Santi Comesana, Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro; Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze.

Juventus XI: Michele Di Gregorio; Pierre Kalulu, Daniele Rugani, Lloyd Kelly, Joao Mario; Teun Koopmeiners, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Francisco Conceicao; Kenan Yildiz, Jonathan David.

Prediction

The Bianconeri are in a great form this season and are expected to win against the Spanish side on Wednesday but it won't be an easy match for Tudor's team. PICK: Villarreal 1, Juventus 2.

