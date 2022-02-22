Two clubs with differing Champions League success will meet on Tuesday when Juventus visits Villarreal. Juventus is a two-time UCL winner and has advanced to the knockout phase for the eighth straight year. Meanwhile, Villarreal is making its first Round of 16 appearance in 13 years and has never won a Champions League title before. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from El Madrigal in Villarreal, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Villarreal as the +150 favorite (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Juventus vs. Villarreal odds, with Juventus the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +220 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the UEFA Champions League and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Villarreal date: Tuesday, February 22

Juventus vs. Villarreal time: 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Villarreal streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Villarreal vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Juventus vs. Villarreal picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Villarreal vs. Juventus, Green is backing Villarreal draw no bet at -125 odds. Villarreal enters with plenty of confidence, having posted three wins and a draw over its last four games. That draw came against La Liga's first-place team, Real Madrid. On the other hand, Juventus has displayed shaky form recently and is coming off back-to-back draws, both coming against Serie A teams trailing Juventus in the league table.

A major component for Juventus' struggles is that the team has been decimated by injuries. Its top three center-backs will be out for Tuesday's game, as will leading scorer Paulo Dybala. It will field an undermanned unit on the road, where the team is winless over its last three away games.

Juventus has just two total goals over its last three away games, while Villarreal has averaged three goals over its five most recent home contests. Green sees both trends continuing with a streaking Villarreal exploiting Juventus.

"The Bianconeri would probably take a draw in this game, considering their injury problems, and then try to win the second leg in Turin when key players are back in mid-March," Green told SportsLine. "They may not display a great deal of attacking ambition on Tuesday, which presents Villarreal with a golden opportunity."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.