The Premier League is back in action Tuesday on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Villarreal

What to Know

Villarreal is out to make up for their contest on Wednesday. Liverpool didn't even let Villarreal onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. So long as the Reds remain within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.

The teams will square off for a spot in the final at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 3rd at Estadio de la Cerámica. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Location: Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain

Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin

On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué

Odds: Villarreal +390; Draw +290; Liverpool -145; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Tuesday's broadcast schedule