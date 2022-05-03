The Premier League is back in action Tuesday on CBS and Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Liverpool @ Villarreal
What to Know
Villarreal is out to make up for their contest on Wednesday. Liverpool didn't even let Villarreal onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. So long as the Reds remain within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.
The teams will square off for a spot in the final at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 3rd at Estadio de la Cerámica. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, May 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+
Location: Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain
Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué
Odds: Villarreal +390; Draw +290; Liverpool -145; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, Paramount+
- Villarreal vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+