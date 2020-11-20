Real Madrid go to red-hot Villarreal on Saturday in a top four battle in La Liga. Real enter the game in fourth but are dealing with some injury issues, while the Yellow Submarine are a surprising second and hoping to keep their great start to the season going. Villarreal could finish the weekend in first place if results go their way, while Real Madrid could jump to second with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain

: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real +138; Draw +275; Villarreal +175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Villarreal: Unai Emery has this team off to a fantastic start in the league with the defense leading the way. The club has won three out of five and enters this top-four battle with some momentum. Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer have formed quite the partnership in attack, but the key will be in the middle. Can Dani Parejo regain his form and bring stability to the middle? He loses the ball a bit much in the middle that could lead to some great chances on the other end for Real. He has to clean it up a bit, and if he does, Villareal have a chance to win it.

Real Madrid: All eyes will be on the defense and whether Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane play. Both appeared to pick up injury when on international duty, though none appear serious. Ramos lasted 43 minutes for Spain in the 6-0 win over France, while Varane came off at the break of France's 4-2 win over Sweden. Without them, a result could be tricky to come by. They'll fight to be bit, but with a huge Champions League game against Inter Milan next week, don't be shocked if they are rested.

Prediction

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos fire Real Madrid to victory. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Villarreal 1