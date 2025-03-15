After beating rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid will visit Villarreal on Saturday for another key La Liga clash before the international break. Carlo Ancelotti's team need to win to close the gap with FC Barcelona who they are tied with on points at 57 but with one game in hand while. Atleti are only one point behind the two Spanish giants. On Sunday, after the Real Madrid game, Atleti will host FC Barcelona in an iconic matchup. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Team news

Villarreal: While Kiko Femenia remain in doubt ahead of the game against Real Madrid, both Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach are still injured and won't face Ancelotti's team this weekend.

Potential Villarreal XI: Conde; Foyth, Kambwala, Costa, S Cardona; Pino, Gueye, Parejo, Baena; Barry, Perez.

Real Madrid: With Ferland Mendy injured, Fran Garcia is expected to start as left back while Ancelotti should name his ideal attack with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr to support French star Kylian Mbappe.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to bring the tree points back to the Bernabeu ahead of the break and put pressure on FC Barcelona that will face Atletico on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Villarreal 0.