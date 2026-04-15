For the first time under Vincent Kompany, and for only the second time since winning the entire competition in the 2019-20 season, Bayern Munich are in the semifinals of the Champions League after drawing Real Madrid 4-3 on Wednesday to win 6-4 on aggregate. Waiting for them will be the team that they faced in that 2020 final, Paris Saint-Germain, in a two-legged tie that is fit for a final featuring the reigning champions and the most consistent team in Europe. English striker Harry Kane backs his team to get past the Parisians in order to continue their chase for a treble under Kompany, and the recent performances show they can.

"We put ourselves in a position to [win the Champions League]. I feel like we've had a fantastic season so far, but as always, this is the business end, this is the most important time of year," Kane said. "We beat Real Madrid today, we have a semifinal in the cup next week, we have a chance to win the league on the weekend, and obviously, now we have to play one of the best teams in Europe, PSG, in the next round. We feel like we're in a good place, we feel fit, we feel strong. The whole squad is fit and pretty much has a 23-man squad to choose from, so we have to just keep that energy high."

Led by Kane's 50 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, the first 50-goal club season of his career, this is a Bayern Munich team on a mission in their second season under Kompany. With England among the favorites to win the World Cup, if Bayern can win the Champions League, it would also make Kane the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or, which hasn't been won by an English player since Michael Owen in 2001. Just look at how Kane's scoring stacks up against other players in top leagues.

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After Kane and Kylian Mbappe, there's a significant drop-off, and Kane has already taken the first step forward by defeating Mbappe in this head-to-head, but of course, in such a talented attack and team, this isn't only about Kane, but he's leading by example. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz found the back of the net, and the midfield of Joshua Kimmich and Alexander Pavlovic combined to open the scoring.

Bayern's big three

Name Matches played Goals Assists Michael Olise 43 18 25 Luis Diaz 42 24 15 Harry Kane 42 50 6

At only 21, Pavlovic's goal was a significant one as he scored his first-ever Champions League goal, and his step forward to join the starting XI has been one of the most significant changes for Kompany from last season to this season, alongside the additions of Jonathan Tah and Diaz. Those changes have elevated Bayern's attack, while Olise, Diaz, and Kane have formed an almost unstoppable trio together.

There were questions when Kompany was hired after leading Burnley to relegation from the Premier League, but in season two in charge of the club, his vision is coming to the forefront. After putting 10 goals past Atalanta in the round of 16, and then following that up by scoring six on Real Madrid, this is a team doing unheard of things in the knockout stage, which will give PSG quite a challenge in the next round.

Bayern haven't met a challenge that they weren't up for, which is why they've only lost two matches in all competitions this season. But as Kompany will know, just winning the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal isn't enough to call this a successful season. He was brought in to stabilize the club and end their drought in Champions League play. He has completed step one, and when the PSG tie is over, we'll know if he's closer to completing step two.