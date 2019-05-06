Vincent Kompany scores incredible goal to keep Manchester City in first place in Premier League standings
The Belgium central defender picked an awfully good time to score his first goal of the season on Monday
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany scored an absolute screamer in the 70th minute to give his side a 1-0 victory over Leicester City to remain in control of the Premier League title race with one game to go.
Kompany received a pass from Aymeric Laporte about 45 yards away from the goal. He took two touches on the ball and as no one closed on him, he ripped off a laser into the top right corner that Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could not reach. It was the first goal that Kompany scored this season, and his first since last season's Manchester Derby (April 7, 2018).
Kompany was in tears after the match, as it could be his last game Premier League game at Etihad Stadium. His contract is up after the season, and it remains to be seen if he will move on from the club he has been at since 2008 and has captained since 2011.
Coming into the match, Manchester City trailed Liverpool by two points at the top of the table. Both teams have one game remaining in the season, which will be played on May 12. Man City is looking to be the first club to win back-to-back titles since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.
-
LIVE: Manchester City vs. Leicester City
Manchester City has 45 minutes in the second half to pick up three points and regain control...
-
Manchester City vs. Leicester preview
City needs a win to move back into first place
-
Iker Casillas released from hospital
Casillas, 37, suffered a heart attack during training last week
-
Power Rankings: Make or break for City
This is City's biggest remaining game with the title hanging in the balance
-
Salah, Firmino to miss Barcelona match
Liverpool is dealing with a massive injury blow and a massive 3-0 deficit heading into the...
-
PL table: Chelsea qualifies for UCL
Arsenal and Man United had lousy results Sunday