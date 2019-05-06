Vincent Kompany scores incredible goal to keep Manchester City in first place in Premier League standings

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany scored an absolute screamer in the 70th minute to give his side a 1-0 victory over Leicester City to remain in control of the Premier League title race with one game to go.

Kompany received a pass from Aymeric Laporte about 45 yards away from the goal. He took two touches on the ball and as no one closed on him, he ripped off a laser into the top right corner that Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could not reach. It was the first goal that Kompany scored this season, and his first since last season's Manchester Derby (April 7, 2018).

Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vz8MbwiJ0a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

Kompany was in tears after the match, as it could be his last game Premier League game at Etihad Stadium. His contract is up after the season, and it remains to be seen if he will move on from the club he has been at since 2008 and has captained since 2011.

For Vincent Kompany, this is what it's really all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzMSc0nV9Y — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

Coming into the match, Manchester City trailed Liverpool by two points at the top of the table. Both teams have one game remaining in the season, which will be played on May 12. Man City is looking to be the first club to win back-to-back titles since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.