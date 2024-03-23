The goal was a glimpse of things to come. It was current Brazillian star to future Brazillian star as Endrick scored his first senior international goal following up a Vinicius Junior shot in a 1-0 victory for Brazil over England at Wembley. Not only does the victory end a three match losing streak for Brazil, but it also gives them their first win over England at Wembley since 1995 as the Three Lions were shut out for the first time since the 2022 World Cup group stage against the United States.

With Brazil handing out five debuts to start the match, Dorival Junior rotated his entire defense with two players who play domestically in Brazii, Fabricio Bruno and Bento Krepski, playing crucial roles. But it was the attackers, the current Real Madrid man Vini Jr. and the incoming one Endrick who made the difference. Endrick became the fourth-youngest scorer for Brazil at 17, while also becoming the youngest ever male player to score at Wembley.

England were lost without Harry Kane leading the line, but Brazil looked the best that they have since Tite stepped down following the World Cup. With caretaker managers Ramon Menezes and Fernando Diniz overseeing matches, it was tough for Brazil to have consistency. but players seemed well drilled in Dorival Junior's first game in charge and part of that is down to Vini Jr.

Without Neymar, Brazil will go as far as Vini Jr. can take them and he took on an attacking role, driving at England's defense especially after Kyle Walker left due to a leg injury. For Gareth Southgate, it's a match that requires going back to the drawing board as while losing to Brazil isn't a terrible result, a team of England's caliber also shouldn't be shut out when playing at Wembley.

Despite all the good that Southgate has done in charge of the Three Lions, they're still missing their crowning moment which could come at this summer's Euros or the 2026 World Cup, but until that happens, Southgate's tenure is one that will come down to what could've been. Facing Brazil at home was a chance for England to show that they mean business, but instead it will go down as an opportunity missed.

With one of the most talented squads that he has ever had at his disposal, with a core featuring Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice among others, comparing XI's England had enough talent to defeat Brazil at home. But the better team on the day won and cohesion is what the Three Lions will need to win at the Euros. Germany are getting things back on track and France is another supremely talented squad that isn't going anywhere. Meanwhile, this is what Brazil needed as they're in the midst of Copa America preparation as with regulars like Eder Militao, Ederson, and Alisson all injured. Dorival Junior needs to figure out which depth options he can trust.

Brazil will need to show that this is the beginning of a new trend instead of just a blip but joy can be found in a great start.