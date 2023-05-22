Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid lost 1-0 away at Valencia in La Liga on Sunday in what was a huge win for the hosts in their battle against relegation.

However, the end of the game at Mestalla was soured by the Brazil international's red card and the latest racist abuse against the 22-year-old star.

Valencia were 1-0 ahead with just minutes remaining when in a bizarre series of events, a second ball was thrown onto the pitch in order to deny Vinicius a potential goal scoring chance. With tensions running high, moments later, the South American was targeted by racial abuse and refused to resume play and even identified his abuser in the stands.

The game got back underway after supporters were addressed and ordered to stop any and all racist chanting before another break in play where tension escalated further.

Vinicius' Real teammates got involved which further heightened tensions and Valencia's Hugo Duro, who had only been substituted on in the 90'+1 minute physically clashed with the Brazilian star.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos struggled to control the late flashpoint and Vinicius was sent off as cards flew late into added time.

The UEFA 2022 Champions League winner also taunted Valencia fans putting up two figures to reference their potential relegation to the Spanish second tier.

It is not the first time Vinicius has been targeted with racial abuse with an increasing number of episodes this season, including Real's bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.

"La Liga has a racism problem," said Real head coach Carlo Ancelotti after the Valencia game. "They cannot yell 'monkey' at Vinicius. The game must be stopped. If an entire stadium is chanting 'monkey' then the game has to be stopped. I said this to the referee.

"We have been complaining about the same abuse all season long and still nothing has happened," added the Italian. "It is now at the point where a coach must consider removing a player because the game will not be stopped. For this to happen, there is something wrong with the league."

After the match, Ancelotti demanded further action on twitter.

"Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version. It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism cannot have a place in football or in society. NO TO RACISM ANYWHERE."

Vinicius responded to events after the match on Instagram as well, referencing the Spanish League's own slogan.

"The prize that the racists won was my expulsion. 'It's not football, it's La Liga'"

He also posted on twitter.

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Valencia released a statement after the match.

"Valencia CF wishes to publicly condemn any type of insult, attack or discrimination in soccer.

"The Club, in its commitment to the values of respect and sport, publicly reaffirms its position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums and regrets the events that occurred during the La Liga Matchday 35 game against Real Madrid.

"Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any player from the rival team have no place in football and do not fit in with the values and identity of Valencia CF. The Club is investigating what happened and will take the most severe measures. In the same way, Valencia CF condemns any offense and also requests the utmost respect for our fans.

"Apart from these isolated incidents, Valencia CF would like to thank the more than 46,000 fans for their assistance and support for the team in the game this Sunday, May 21."