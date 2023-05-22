This weekend brought some highs and lows. We had Sebastian Haller's amazing comeback story from testicular cancer, finding the net twice for Borussia Dortmund to take an unlikely pole position in the Bundesliga table ahead of Bayern Munich. On the other, the racial abuse suffered by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior from Valencia fans brought further shame to the game. I'm Mike Goodman -- let's get to it with Monday's edition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

The Forward Line

Vinicius Junior faces more racism in Spain



Once again Spanish football is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Racism directed at Vinicius Junior has been an ongoing story for multiple seasons and it exploded into the headlines Sunday when a contentious match between Real and Valencia exploded as the clock wound down. Vini was once again racially abused by way of monkey chants and even pointed out specific fans who were the perpetrators. The match was briefly paused with threat that it would be suspended if the abuse continued over the stadium speakers. Then things got worse. A chaotic on-field scuffle led to Vini getting red carded.

And look, I'm going to be honest. You don't come to the Golazo Newsletter for deep takes about racism. And there are no deep takes about racism that I could possibly offer here that are going to solve anything. But it's unavoidable that in Spain, the relationship between Vini and fans of opposing teams has deteriorated and they continue to specifically use his race as the means by which to abuse him on the field. That's just the long and short of what's happening.

So what comes next? For starters, everyone up and down the Real Madrid organization are supporting Vini, including his manager Carlo Ancelotti, who spoke eloquently about the issue in his postgame press conference.

Ancelotti: "La Liga has a racism problem. They cannot yell 'monkey' at Vinicius. The game must be stopped. If an entire stadium is chanting 'monkey' then the game has to be stopped. I said this to the referee. We have been complaining about the same abuse all season long and still nothing has happened. It is now at the point where a coach must consider removing a player because the game will not be stopped. For this to happen, there is something wrong with the league."

As of Monday, Real Madrid plan to file a hate crime complaint. And from a practical standpoint, they have to do everything they can to back their winger. They want Vini at Madrid for years to come, but the abuse has risen to such a level it's hard to imagine that happening if something doesn't change. For now, CBS Sports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano says he's staying and on the verge of a brand new contract through 2027.

For Madrid, it's not only about doing the right thing, but cynically the smart thing. This is a team that's wooing Jude Bellingham. Last summer, they went hard after Kylian Mbappe -- and perhaps they'll come back in a year when his deal is once again winding down. It actually hurts their ability to recruit the best players in the world if La Liga continues to be known for fans racially abusing its stars. But the other top clubs in the league are kidding themselves if they think the racism won't eventually come for their stars as well. Barcelona have been quite clear that they plan to be in the market for the best players year in and year out, no matter how they have to get creative with the books to do so. Of course, those targets -- whoever they might be -- are watching what's happening to Vini closely. And I'm sure it will weigh on their own decisions about whether they want to go to Spain.

For Real Madrid, they need to do right by Vini. But it shouldn't just be about Real Madrid. If La Liga can't protect its stars from getting abused in its stadiums, then the players will stop wanting to come to La Liga. That's where Spain is headed if something doesn't change.

For a further discussion of all this please don't miss the Morning Footy crew reacting to how La Liga has come up so very short in this moment.

Midfield Link Play

One trophy down, three to go for Man City



It was an anticlimactic clincher for Manchester City. Arsenal collapsed on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, handing Pep Guardiola's side the trophy a day before their game against Chelsea. So, following a routine 1-0 win over Chelsea with nine changes to the XI made, they got the party started. Though, as James Benge wrote, this title truly felt inevitable.

Benge: "City end this season where they have ended every one of Guardiola's campaigns, as the best team in England. Twice that has not been reflected in the final table, but Understat's expected points metric has them as the Premier League's leading side on each occasion. In Year 1 of the new project, there was no goalkeeper capable of both building play from the back and not making a fortnightly error of baffling proportions; Chelsea marched to the top off the back of a season where they only played 43 games against Premier League opposition. In 2019-20, Liverpool caught fire from the off, City found themselves enduring a season almost as freakish as Leicester's title-winning campaign, the sort where they'd put up three-plus xG on Southampton and somehow lose."

