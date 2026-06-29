Vinicius Junior odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Brazil vs. Japan in 2026 World Cup

Brazil are five-time World Cup winners, but it's been 24 years since they've advanced beyond the semifinals, and Vinicius Junior is part of a new crop of talent that Brazilians hope will put the nation back on top on the biggest stage at the 2026 World Cup. Brazil drew against Morocco and then handily beat Haiti and Scotland to win Group C and begin Round of 32 play on Monday against Japan at 1 p.m. ET in Houston. Vinicius Junior has scored in all three of those matches and finds himself in the Golden Boot conversation with four goals overall in this tournament. Now, he's listed at +160 to find the back of the net on FanDuel Sportsbook against Japan this afternoon.

Vinicius Junior is behind only Argentina's Lionel Messi in the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot standings, though he's tied with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele of France, as well as Erling Haaland of Norway. He's listed at +1600 to win the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top scorer at each World Cup. The latest Brazil vs. Japan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook also list Vinicius Junior at -125 to score or assist on Monday. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets for Brazil vs. Jpan on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Vinicius Junior betting odds

Vinicius Junior anytime goal scorer -- extra time included (+135)

You can squeeze out a little extra juice here if you think Vinicius Junior is going to score in regulation, but against a tough Japanese squad it might be worth giving back a few points to have extra time included. Vinicius Junior only scored once during his first World Cup appearance in 2022, but he's looked the part of one of the best players on the planet at World Cup 2026. Other players of similar ilk (Messi, Mbappe, Haaland) rarely fetch plus-money on goal-scoring props.

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (-125)

Vinicius Junior added an assist against Haiti and now has 13 goals and nine assists in his national team career. However, eight of those goal involvements have come in his last six matches, and with Neymar back in action, it will be harder for the Japanese defense to devote themselves to stopping Vinicius Junior. He was responsible for 32 goal involvements across all competitions for Real Madrid this season, and his potential to make an impact on Monday is high.

Vinicius Junior to record 4 or more shots overall (+145)

As arguably the most integral piece to a flowing Brazilian attack, it's important that Vinicius Junior is looking to create for himself when he cuts in off the wing. He's taken 12 shot attempts total during the 2026 World Cup, and eight of those came in his most recent match against Scotland. Japan are likely to make things a little tougher than that, but it's not hard to imagine Vinicius Junior reaching this benchmark.

Top Vinicius Junior picks, player props for Brazil vs. Japan

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (-125)

Vinicius Junior to record 4 or more shots overall (+145)