Vinicius Junior odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Brazil vs. Morocco in 2026 World Cup

Vinicius Junior is one of the world's biggest soccer stars. On Saturday, he'll lead the Brazilian national team as they open up their 2026 World Cup in East Rutherford, N.J. against Morocco. The 25-year-old plays his club ball for Real Madrid and Saturday's matchup in Group C against Morocco will be his 50th as a member of Brazil's senior team. He's had nine goals internationally in his career, but he's had five consecutive seasons of scoring at least 20 across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Kickoff for Brazil vs. Morocco is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and the latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook price Vinicius Junior at +470 to score a goal. He had one goal and two assists over four matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he's listed at -110 to either score or assist in the opening match or +250 for an anytime assist. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Vinicius Junior betting odds

Vinicius Junior anytime goal scorer (+470)

Vinicius Junior hasn't been prolific on the international level in his career, but he's still young and he's taken on a more prominent role as a scorer over the last couple of years. He only scored five times over the first 37 caps of his career, but he's found the back of the net four times in his last 11 appearances for Brazil. His good form with Real Madrid appears to be carrying over to the summer too, as he scored in a friendly against Panama on May 31.

Vinicius Junior anytime assist (+250)

As a 21-year-old in Qatar, Vinicius Junior delivered assists in wins over Serbia and South Korea and he's now up to eight assists in his national team career. He uses his pace out wide to stretch the opposing defense and then uses his technical ability on the ball to win one-on-one. With Brazil's attacking prowess and a preference for using Vinicus Junior to attack down the left flank, this is an intriguing value.

Vinicius Junior to record 2 or more shots on target (+160)

While playing a more supporting role in 2022, Vinicius Junior took seven shots overall in four matches and put three on target. However, Carlo Ancelotti has asked for the winger to be more directly involved in the box and the hope is that he'll create more chances for himself in this tournament.

Top Vinicius Junior picks, player props for Brazil vs. Morocco

Vinicius Junior anytime assist (+250)

Vinicius Junior to have 2 or more shots on target (+160)