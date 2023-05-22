Vinicius Junior has received important support from the world of soccer and beyond after Sunday's horrendous racial abuse suffered during a 1-0 loss to Valencia in La Liga. The Brazil international saw red late on but was racially abused by home supporters at Mestalla and was immediately supported by his teammates and head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

We look at the continued fallout as the soccer world rallies around Vini Jr.

Florentino Perez

Real president Florentino Perez held a personal meeting with Vini Jr. on Monday morning which was shared via social media: "The Real Madrid president had a meeting with Vini Jr. expressing his support and affection, informing him of all the steps that are being taken in his defense and confirming that the club will go to any length in the face of such a disgusting hateful incident," read a tweet.

Real file hate crime complaint

That followed Los Blancos confirming the filing of a hate crime report via an official statement: "Real Madrid C. F. strongly condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinicius Junior. These events represent a direct attack on the social and democratic model of coexistence of our State based on the rule of law.

"Real Madrid believes that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, and has therefore filed the corresponding report with the Attorney General's Office, specifically with the Prosecutor's Office against crimes of hatred and discrimination, in order for the facts to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.

"Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution stipulates that the role of the Public Prosecutor's Office is to promote the pursuit of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest. Given the seriousness of the events that took place, Real Madrid has appealed to the Attorney General's Office, without prejudice to its standing as a private prosecutor in any proceedings that may be initiated."

Brazil's Lula reacts

Vini Jr. received further outpourings of support on Monday with Brazil president Lula speaking publicly about the unacceptable treatment of the 22-year-old: "It is not fair that a poor boy who is winning in his life, becoming one of the best in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid, is insulted in every stadium he goes to," said Lula.

Flamengo were also vocal in their solidarity with their youth academy graduate and issued a statement referencing the repetitive nature of such incidents: "It is even more shocking to know that it is not the first time and that so little has been done to fight (racism in the Spanish league) and stop it from happening again," read the club's release.

FIFA weigh in

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also expressed his views on the incident and reiterated that soccer must take a no tolerance approach to racial abuse: "Full solidarity to Vinicius," said Infantino in a statement. "There is no place for racism in soccer or in society and FIFA stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation. Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case.

"That is why the three-step process exists in FIFA competitions and it is recommended at all levels of soccer. Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent."

Player and federation solidarity

Vini Jr. was also defended by Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales who criticized La Liga chief Javier Tebas' stance which looked to attribute blame towards the player as "irresponsible behavior" and that "Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism." The Professional Footballers' Association have also issued their support of Vini Jr. while current and former players and staff have also publicly expressed their solidarity such as international teammate Richarlison.