Vinicius Junior added another incredible strike to his growing list of impressive goals in a Real Madrid shirt, this time in a solo effort in the team's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. In the 34th minute, Luka Modric passed the ball to Vinicius, who was just inside the penalty area. The Brazil international was marked by an opposition defender, who drew him all the way out to the sideline. Vinicius, though, kept the ball at his feet and then turned around, taking a roundabout journey back into the penalty area before outmaneuvering a couple of defenders and scoring from an angle.

Watch the goal below.

Vinicius' strike gave the hosts a 2-0 lead just a few minutes after Kylian Mbappe scored the game's opening goal. Rayo Vallecano scored a goal of their own shortly before halftime, courtesy of Pedro Diaz but were unable to level the score despite outshooting Los Blancos 20-10 over the course of the 90 minutes.

The Real Madrid talisman is now up to 19 goals across all competitions this season, once again demonstrating himself as one of the team's most impactful goal scorers. That tally includes 10 goals in La Liga alone, seven behind Los Blancos' top goal scorer in the league, Mbappe. Vinicius is 11 goals behind La Liga's top scorer, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid's win puts them in second place in La Liga and equal on points with league leaders Barcelona, whose weekend game was postponed after the sudden death of team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.