UEFA's security conference and local authorities pushed back the kickoff between OGC Nice and FC Koln in Europa Conference League Group D on Thursday due to fan trouble. The match was scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. ET but was moved to 1:40 p.m. ET with postponement set to come into effect should there be any further incidents.

"Unfortunately, the game between ourselves and Nice has been delayed due to violent clashes between the fan groups in the stadium and on the stands," read a Koln statement. "We are currently discussing the background a UEFA security meeting is taking place. Effzeh condemns every form of violence in the strongest possible terms. We stand for a sporting, fair and respectful behavior with one another. We apologize to all the peaceful fans who had made it a football festival up until this point."

The captain of the Bundesliga outfit, Jonas Hector, also addressed the away supporters after ugly scenes saw both sets of fans clashing with security also involved.

"We cannot wait to play this game with you," said the Germany international. "We all want the game to take place. But we must also say that what happened is not good. We do not want to see that. We did everything to make this possible last season. We want to continue the journey with you. So, please, stay calm and support us as best you can. That is what the club wants. Stick together, to play football and celebrate the game peacefully instead of violence. Thank you."

According to eyewitness reports from Get French Football News' Luke Entwistle, tension had been building all day after Koln supporters gathered at Place Massena in the middle of Nice and allegedly vandalized the club shop. Once inside the Allianz Riviera, the Koln fans allegedly left their area of the stadium to confront Nice supporters with retaliation leading to serious clashes and the risk of postponement.

According to local police via RMC Sport, one German supporter is in a critical condition after falling while seven are injured and a second is in a very serious state. The players did not emerge to warm up before the official delay, and Allianz Riviera itself is a logistical challenge for security and fans alike with no extra security visible despite nearly 10,000 traveling supporters.

Unfortunately, Allianz Riviera was the venue for incidents between Nice and Olympique de Marseille with French soccer suffering from numerous episodes of fan violence during the 2021-22 campaign.