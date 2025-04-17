Virgil van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, ending what little uncertainty remained about the club captain's long-term future at Anfield. The 33-year-old has, for much of this season, been one of three superstars whose terms were due to expire at the end of the season but follows Mohamed Salah in committing to a two-year extension with the club. Trent Alexander-Arnold, the last remaining member of the triumvirate, is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Van Dijk had long been expected to remain at Liverpool and, according to CBS Sports sources, rebuffed high-value offers from the Saudi Arabian Pro League last summer. Should he see out this new deal, Van Dijk's stay on Merseyside will have lasted nine years, in which time he has won the Champions League, both English domestic trophies and likely two Premier League titles, the latter seemingly a matter of when rather than if.

"It was always Liverpool," said Van Dijk. "That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling."

Though Van Dijk turns 34 in July, he remains one of the game's outstanding center backs and has been an ever-present in Liverpool's charge to the Premier League summit this season. His retention is a major statement of intent for the champions elect, all the more so given that their club captain himself expects his new deal and that of Salah to be the start of a "big summer" at Anfield.

"Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer," Van Dijk said after scoring a late winner against West Ham last weekend. "I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board, as a Liverpool-connected fan, to do the right job."

There will be further contractual matters to address, even if it appears highly likely that Alexander-Arnold will leave for Spain. Three senior players will enter the final year of their contract in July with speculation ongoing that Van Dijk's central defensive partner Ibrahima Konate is a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.