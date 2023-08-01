U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski pushed back on claims that the team lacked the mentality needed to beat Portugal at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday. The team played to a 0-0 draw (player ratings) in Auckland and clinched a knockout berth in the process, but failed to score and finished second in Group E.

The criticism of the team's frame of mind was led by Carli Lloyd, the retired USWNT player turned broadcaster with Fox Sports. Lloyd described the performance as "lackluster" and "not inspiring" directly after the match, adding that the team appeared to take things for granted. The two-time World Cup winner expanded on her feelings later on in the broadcast, and had an unusually strong reaction as the USWNT players signed autographs and took selfies following the game.

"I have never witnessed -- and just seeing these images for the first time on the desk right now, I have never witnessed something like that," she said. There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family but to be dancing, to be smiling. I mean, the player of the match was that post. You're lucky to not be going home right now."

Andonovski was asked about the comments in his postmatch press conference, and he fully backed his team's approach to the game against Portugal as well as the preparation beforehand.

"The one thing that I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else and they've put everything they could in preparation for this tournament and win every game that they go [into]," he said, via Fox Sports. "To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think it's insane but I've never seen this team step on the field and not try hard or compete."

The head coach has no hard feelings, though, and turned his focus to the task at hand.

"Everyone is entitled to [their] opinion and they can say whatever they want," he added. I just know how this team feels and it's not like we played well by any means. We owned it. It's not good enough. We're not happy with our performance but we qualified for the next round. We're moving on."

