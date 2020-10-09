United States women's national team coach Vlatko Vlatko Andonovski's first roster is out ahead of training camps on Oct. 18-28 in Commerce City, Colorado, which are the first to take place in seven months since the coronavirus pandemic has impacted regular activity in the calendar year. On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced the full roster which features a heavy number of NWSL players and a few collegiate stars as the bigger names like Alex Morgan (Tottenham), Rose Lavelle (Man City), Sam Mewis (Man City) and Christen Press (Man United) continue to play overseas.

Here's a look at Andonovski's squad:

U.S. ROSTER (CLUB; CAPS/GOALS)





GOALKEEPERS (4): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit; 0), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 25), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 63)

DEFENDERS (10): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 61/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 26/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 104/24), Naomi Girma (Stanford; 0/0), Sarah Gorden (Chicago Red Stars; 0/0) Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 107/1), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals FC; 131/2), Margaret "Midge" Purce (Sky Blue FC; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 177/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 32/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Shea Groom (Houston Dash; 0/0), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 86/19), Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars; 87/8), Jaelin Howell (Florida State; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Stanford; 0/0), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 15/1), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Bethany Balcer (OL Reign; 0/0), Mia Fishel (UCLA; 0/0), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Kealia Watt (Chicago Red Stars; 3/1), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 28/9)

The current training camp roster will not feature a number 2019 World Cup champions that have already opted out of NWSL competitions due to family commitments and injury concerns. Some players are still recovering from injury while others are currently playing overseas outside of FIFA playing windows.

"For this camp, it just did not make sense for the players in Europe to leave their club environments, where they are getting quality training games, as they are just starting to get settled," Andonovski said. "But this opens up the important opportunity for other players to step up and show if they can contribute to the national team during our run to the Olympics."

The large number of players unavailable for this training camp has paved way for new additions and returns for players who have been in the larger USWNT pool, but outside of frequent camps. The NWSL Challenge Cup and Fall Series have paved the way for notable performances with in this most current USWNT training camp.

"We want to reward players who have done well for their clubs and give them a chance to step up and perform in our environment," Andonovski said. "We have a lot of uncapped players and a few who have had the chance to earn a few caps, but we know that deepening our player pool is important as we head into 2021."

Kristie Mewis and Shae Groom and Kealia Watt, recent Challenge Cup champs with Houston, and Chicago defender Sarah Gorden are among the notable NWSL additions -- with Groom having played under Andonovski previously with the now-disbanded FC Kansas City.

Also making the roster are a number of uncapped college players, including Catarina Macario, who has already made appearances for the U-23 team. Currently with Stanford and already a two-time MAC Hermann trophy winner, Macario is considered to be the next great talent out of college. This is the first senior callup for the Brazilian-born forward, who has had lots of attention around her journey to date thanks to her ability on the ball and strong attack in front of goal.