Two Euro 2020 darkhorses meet to kick off the knockout stage on Saturday as Wales face Denmark. The Welsh finished a surprising second in Group A with a 1-1-1 record to advance to the knockout rounds for the second Euros in a row after their surprising semifinal run run in 2016. Denmark snuck through Group B in second place despite losing two of three group stage games. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Wales: They are back into the knockout stages and dreaming of another semifinal run. But will Gareth Bale finally get on the scoresheet? His impact has been felt, just look at the 2-0 win over Turkey where he had two assists. But, he is the focal point in attack, and getting a goal here would be massive for a player who hasn't scored for his country since October of 2019. He's dropped deep, he's dropped wide, but with Denmark's height in the box, he may be better suited staying a bit more centrally to try and be a poacher or a target man in the air. If he can show off his finishing skills in this one, Wales have everything they need to go through.

Denmark: They left it late in the group stage but have all of the momentum. What could have been a tragedy when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the field is instead serving as motivation as he continues to recovery, as his teammates feel an obligation to give every single ounce of energy to support their teammate. The Danes are more technically sound and have better players but haven't been all that convincing. The attack was lethal against Russia in their last match, and they'll hope to build off of it, but the key will be to keep the ball moving, play quickly and play to the feet of their strikers. They were gifted some goals against the Russians and cannot count on that happening again. They have a real chance to dictate the game.

Prediction

Yussuf Poulsen's winner in extra time sends the Danes into the last eight in dramatic fashion. Pick: Denmark 2, Wales 1 (ET)