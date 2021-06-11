Group A concludes its opening slate of fixtures with what promises to be an intriguing clash between Wales and Switzerland, two sides with the individual quality across their side to be tough outs for anyone they face in this competition. While Italy are favored to top their group both these two, along with Turkey, will be thoroughly disappointed if they fail to qualify for the latter rounds, where fixtures take place in Rome and Baku.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, June 12

: Saturday, June 12 Time : 9 a.m. ET

: 9 a.m. ET Location : Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan

: Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan TV: ESPN

Storylines

Wales: All eyes will be on Aaron Ramsey's health with the Juventus midfielder having proven himself to be integral to Wales' fortunes... when he is fit enough to play. The 30-year-old, who has featured in only 19 of 44 matches since missing the Euro 2016 semifinal defeat to Portugal, did not train on Thursday but insists he will be ready to take on Switzerland. Indeed he has his own medical team in place to get him ready.

"Football is a team sport and mostly about the team," he said. "But maybe some players need more attention, and I've taken it into my own hands. I've got the right people around me to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I'm feeling good and confident again."

Switzerland: There is not much optimism beyond their borders about Switzerland's chances at this tournament, but it would be unwise to tell that to captain Granit Xhaka, who says he will pack enough clothes for the final, so confident is he of this team's quality. Goals have been their great weakness at European Championships. In 13 games they have found the net on only eight occasions.

That might change this year with Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic scoring on a consistent basis over recent internationals. Rumors around the Swiss camp are that two of them will start in a more attack-minded lineup as Switzerland look to start the tournament with a win.

Prediction

That both of these have tricky tasks against Italy and Turkey ahead of them may mean that their overriding priority is simply to not drop points. PICK: Wales 1 Switzerland 1