The 2023 Women's World Cup is now just one month away, and Washington D.C. is making sure fans can get together for watch parties at all hours of the day. With this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, D.C. councilmember Kenyan McDuffie proposed a bill that would allow bars to remain open 24 hours throughout the tournament, according to USA Today.

All participating bars would be able to serve alcohol at all hours of the day, except for 4-6 a.m. That would allow fans to create watch parties, even though New Zealand and Australia are 16 and 14 hours ahead of the United States, respectively.

Any bars wanting to take advantage of the policy would have to pay a $100 registration fee to the Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Board.

The bill passed unanimously with all 13 council members approving it. Now, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser must approve it by June 29 for the bill to take effect.

The U.S. women's national team is looking for its third straight World Cup title after victories in 2015 and 2019. The United States will begin its tournament with a match against Vietnam on July 21, and it will round out the group stage with matches against Netherlands and Portugal.