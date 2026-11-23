The Washington Spirit parted ways with head coach Adrian Gonzalez on Monday, less than 48 hours after a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current that marked the team's third successive defeat in the NWSL Championship.

Gonzalez was an assistant on the 2024 team that lost to the Orlando Pride in the final but he served as the interim before Jonatan Giraldez's midseason arrival from Barcelona. He then succeeded Giraldez after he left for France's OL Lyonnes, another club in Spirit owner Michele Kang's portfolio, midway through the 2025 campaign. He was a finalist for the NWSL's coach of the year award last season and maintained a consistency that has been a trademark for the Spirit in recent years, ensuring they continued to be serial contenders for titles under both Giraldez and Gonzalez.

For all their ambition, though, the Spirit have struggled to win major titles in the years since Kang took over the club in 2022. Their only title since is the 2025 Challenge Cup, a one-off game against the Pride, and have failed to win the NWSL Shield despite inching close on a handful of occasions while also falling short in the NWSL Championship games. They also failed to win the Concacaf W Champions Cup earlier this year, losing 5-3 to Club America in the final.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together at the Washington Spirit and grateful to the players, staff, ownership and supporters for their commitment and support throughout my time here," Gonzalez said in a club statement. "It has been an honor to lead this group, and I'm especially proud of the resilience and character the team has shown. A special thank you to the Spirit fans, who make this club truly unique. The connection and bond we've built with you has meant so much to me and made my time here even more special. Your passion and support are something I will always remember. While this chapter comes to an end, I'm excited for what lies ahead for the club and wish everyone continued success."

Gonzalez's departure also comes after Haley Carter became the president of soccer operations in the build-up to the 2026 season. Carter was previously with the Orlando Pride, who won both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2024 after years of being a bottom-dweller in the league.

"We are grateful to Adrian for his leadership and the success he has helped bring to the Spirit over the past three seasons," Carter said in a statement. "He has led the team with class and professionalism and made a lasting contribution to this club. As we plan for the Spirit's future, all parties believe a change in leadership is necessary to build on that success and achieve our long-term sporting goals."

The search for Gonzalez's successor is underway and is likely to center around the Spirit's continuing quest to win the NWSL's top titles.

Spirit's title chase dictates coaching change

Since Kang's 2022 takeover, the ambitions of the Spirit have been clear as day. This is a team that is purpose-built to compete for titles, to the point that their attempts to keep Trinity Rodman in the NWSL led the league to create a brand-new rule and a historic contract for the player herself. The Spirit's entire roster, though, is impressive in its own right – Rodman counts Italy international Sofia Cantore amongst her partners in attack, while Tanzania's Clare Luvanga has scored four goals and notched three assists since her September arrival.

Gonzalez understood the assignment, even if the only accolade he walked away with was the 2025 Challenge Cup. He actually leaves the Spirit with 32 wins from 58 and a 1.84 points-per-game record, the best tally from a coach in the history of the NWSL. The strike on his record is that the Spirit did not rise to the occasion in the championship both last year and especially on Saturday, when a physical Current disrupted the momentum of the game and rattled the Spirit from start to finish. His will be a tough act to follow, though – he was able to get the best out of the players despite the stop-start nature of his responsibilities in the early stretch of his tenure and only confirmed that the Spirit are a club with high standards.

Considering the ambitions of the club, the coaching search will be an intriguing one. The Spirit are an attack-minded team and it would not be a surprise if a coach of that ilk lands the job, but Gonzalez's successor will ultimately be tasked with actually winning the titles that have eluded the club in recent years. Someone with a winning track record might be preferred and even if there are few obvious candidates, the Spirit likely have the pull – and the resources – to sign almost anyone they would like. It is not the only layer of uncertainty as the search begins – Carter has never hired a head coach during her years in NWSL front offices, joining the Pride after Seb Hines took the role and departing before his August departure.