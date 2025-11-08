In a quarterfinal being billed as an upset watch, the second seeded Washington Spirit flipped the script advancing to the semifinals after penalty kicks. Against the backdrop of a raucous hometown crowd at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., the Spirit managed to take control of the match early. In the first half of regulation, Louisville had no real answers to the Spirit's ball progression and often had none against their territorial counterpress.

Racing spent the majority of the game pinned in their own half, and almost faced an early deficit, but a nifty set-piece goal by the Spirit was ruled offside, and an injury substitution to Spirit defender Gabby Carle almost reset the tempo, but not nearly enough. Still, Washington was dominant in almost every offensive and attacking stat by halftime, including possession, 73% to Louisville's minimal 27%, and practically double the pass attempts (302 to 109) and total touches (405 to 202).

The shot selection for both sides was questionable though, and it took them a long time to find a goal in regulation with the Spirit's Gift Monday finally breaking the deadlock on a header.

It looked like that was going to be all that the Spirit needed, as they nursed their lead into stoppage time. But the drama was only getting started/ Racing substitute Kayla Fischer provided a huge lift for Louisville, scoring the equalizer in stoppage time of regulation.

Extra time offered plenty of high drama as the Spirit's injury list grew deeper into the game. Washington defender and U.S. women's national team player Tara McKeown was subbed out after making what may have been a game-saving tackle. Eventually, the tired legs and fatigue led the way for penalty heroics.

Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury emerged as the game-changer, stopping three consecutive penalty attempts by Racing Louisville players. It was almost how Washington drew up from last season. The group faced a testy No. 7 seed last year in Bay FC, came out victorious, and rode the momentum through to the final.

Washington Spirit will face the winner of Portland Thorns FC and San Diego Wave FC. The two sides will play on Sunday.