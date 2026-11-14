After two runner-up finishes at the NWSL Championship, the Washington Spirit will get a third consecutive shot at lifting the big prize.

The Washington Spirit rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Utah Royals 2-1 in front of another sold-out Audi Field. The Spirit weathered the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history, then flipped the script within minutes and never took their foot off the pedal or lost control. Utah Royals' Cloe Lacasse struck first on the scoreboard, and Sofia Cantore and Clara Luvanga provided the decisive goals for the Spirit, while Trinity Rodman brought plenty of spark and Andi Sullivan supplied reliable, steady play in the midfield.

Here's how the Spirit rallied for the win:

Utah's set-piece history

The Royals arrived in D.C. early in the week, avoiding a nationwide flight stoppage on Friday, and fresh off a huge quarterfinal upset -- a 1-0 win against the No. 2 seed San Diego Wave FC. They wasted little time to show their early playoff win was no fluke.

In the opening two minutes, Utah won a corner kick, and Lacasse created multiple moments of history. Her service into the box curled toward the near post, creating some miscommunication between goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and her defenders, and the ball snuck into the net. It was the fastest goal scored in NWSL playoff history and the first-ever olimpico scored in the postseason.

The early breakthrough stunned the typically rowdy crowd, though the set-piece tally was hardly a surprise, considering Utah's ability this year. The squad scored 15 goals off set pieces this season, with seven headed goals, so Lacasse's ability to score from the flag was just one more highlight for its set-piece playbook.

The early lead should have been a boost for the visiting side, but instead, it opened up the game; the Spirit then tested the Royals with relentless attacking pressure.

Washington Spirit's rapid response

The Spirit needed just six minutes to turn things around. Washington's attacking trio combined for the equalizer, with Luvanga finding Rodman out wide in space, and the winger quickly connecting with Cantore in front of goal.

"I think getting scored on in the first few minutes will really humble you, and a little bit of a wake-up call, but I thought our response was incredible right after and all game long," Sullivan said after the game.

"As soon as we responded after the goal, I think even when we got scored on, I had full confidence that we would get it done," she said.

Sullivan's role in controlling the game as the Spirit closed out the first half was notable. She's the longest-tenured player on the active Spirit roster right now, with goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury out on maternity leave. Sullivan herself returned to the squad after an ACL injury and then maternity leave. The defensive midfielder completed all of her tackles (three) and aerial challenges (four) and captained the team on the pitch.

"She represents a lot of the values that we want to have as a team, as a club, on and off the field, and right now she's reaching that peak of performance. I'm very, very happy and proud of her because it's been tough for her. Obviously, coming from a long injury, and then maternity leave. So being able to come back to get fit again and try to compete at this level; it's not easy, and she's a role model. An example as a captain with the young players, new players, and being able to do a lot of things," Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez said after the game.

"Whatever the team needs, she's kind of that voice. Very happy and proud of her because I know what this means to her and also for us. Having her again and being able to play a final is huge for her and for us," he said.

Controlling the second half

While Utah managed to stave off attacking sequences by the Spirit to close out the opening half, the Spirit's game-winning goal came in the early minutes of the second half. A poor back pass by Utah in their own half was the final dagger. Luvanga pounced on the mistimed pass, and a smart touch inside the box beat goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn.

The Tanzanian international has only been on the roster since September, but her impact on games has grown week to week, and now she can add a game-winning NWSL playoff goal to her resume.

"It's not the first one that she scores like that. Obviously, she puts a lot of pressure on centerbacks, keepers, and that is very contagious. When you see that your forward is pushing and jumping and pressing like that. Everyone who is behind they follow her, and also creates a lot of doubts and nerves on the opponent team, not facilitating the build-up. And obviously, that was, I think, a big shot of energy," Gonzalez said after the game.

"I think it was also a little bit of release, knowing that 'okay, we did the most difficult thing' that was coming back after we conceded a goal, and yeah, happy again because she's bringing a lot. Both attacking and defending, and obviously she's learning so quick and having a huge impact."

What's next

The Spirit will face the winner of Sunday's semifinal between Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current. This will be the Spirit's third consecutive appearance in the NWSL Championship. When the league announced a neutral site for the 2026 NWSL Championship, it selected Audi Field, and now the Spirit have a chance to play in a home playoff final on Nov. 21.