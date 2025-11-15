In a thrilling display of sharp skill and pure talent, the Washington Spirit have offically stamped their ticket back to the NWSL Championship.

Runners-up in 2024, the Spirit defeated the Portland Thorns, 2-0, in the semifinal on Saturday. The squad delivered a master performance in a high-pressure situation, with U.S. women's national team winger Trinity Rodman on limited minutes, and secured their place in the league's biggest game of the year. They await the winners of Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC on Sunday to determine their final opponent.

Despite dominating stretches of the game, goals by Gift Monday and Croix Bethune came at monumental moments in the match, in early and later halves, with each player putting up strong individual performances.

Monday's opening goal came off a lengthy transition, with teammate Rosemonde Kouassi committing to a 100-yard sprint the opposite way after defending a Thorns set piece.

It is the sixth assist that Kousassi delivered to Monday this year. The second half brought a spark of life to the Thorns, only down a goal at halftime, but the Spirit's efforts suffocated any attempts to steal momentum. Bethune capitalized on a Portland turnover and iced the game by practically walking the ball into the goal.

Rodman made her return to the NWSL postseason for the frist time since last year's championship final and featured as a late-game substitute, getting on the ball and aiding the Spirit in closing out the game. The forward is working her way back from a sprained MCL she sustained on Oct. 11. The Spirit now turns its focus to the final hurdle in its quest for the trophy that slipped away from it last year.