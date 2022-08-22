The Washington Spirit have fired head coach Kris Ward, the team announced on Monday. The dismissal comes with just six games remaining for the club this season. After winning the 2021 NWSL Championship, the team has gone 1-9-6 this season, and are in 11th place in the 12 team league.

The club has not announced additional information or next steps on who will take over as interim head coach.

Ward has been a part of the Washington Spirit franchise since their inaugural season, and his termination comes just a year after he was named interim-head coach in August 2021. Ward coached the team on their impressive run into the playoffs where they crowned NWSL Champions after a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in extra time.

The news also dropped on the same day the USWNT roster was announced for the upcoming friendlies in September. The national team will face Nigeria, and even with defender Emily Sonnett unavailable due to injury -- the Spirit still have the most players represented by a single NWSL club on the roster.

Aubrey Kingsbury, Ashley Hatch, Kelley O'Hara, Trinity Rodman, and Ashley Sanchez are all set to participate in the upcoming camp, and have been part of a Spirit side that navigated a brutal match-load in first half of the 2022 regular season. The team featured in the 2022 Challenge Cup final and played several three game weeks to begin their season.

Coupled with several players out for USWNT duty, the team was never able to reignite the spark under Ward, and are now on the brink of being officially eliminated from contention for the 2022 NWSL playoffs. Whoever takes over for Ward will have to face the third-place Houston Dash on Saturday, August 27.