In a thrilling clash that lived up to its potential playoff-hype billing, the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride delivered an instant NWSL classic on Saturday on CBS. The third-place Pride secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over the second-place Spirit on the road at Audi Field.

In a match that was a wild roller coaster that featured lead changes, two own goals, and a decisive penalty that ultimately snapped the Spirit's 12-game unbeaten streak, it was a crucial three points for Orlando, who are rallying into a better form ahead of the NWSL postseason.

"Great game, great result. You know, we were disappointed with the goals that we conceded, but we showed a lot of resilience to come back and win the game. Credit to all the players, the staff, it's been a journey to get here. We now hold our own destiny, trying to reach that top four spot," Pride head coach Seb Hines told the media after the game.

The Spirit took control of the game in the first half and carried a narrow lead into halftime. The initial go-ahead goal was crafted by Italy international Sofia Cantore with a backheel.

The highlight-worthy goal was the last time the Spirit would lead the game. Orlando's second-half comeback was sparked by Brazilian international Marta off the bench. The 39-year-old attacker's impact was instant, getting on the ball from the whistle, putting on the moves in the box, and taking a cheeky shot that deflected off Spirit midfielder Narumi Miura and into the goal.

The veteran player later converted a game-winning penalty kick with composure that sent goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury the opposite direction. Pride forward Ally Watt earned the penalty after a foul inside the box was committed by Spirit defender Kysha Sylla. Marta's penalty goal makes her the oldest player to score from the spot in NWSL history.

"To bring on a player with her quality, she's an attacking player. She wants to get forward, she wants to score goals, you know, make an immediate impact off the bench. We have to manage her and her loads because she played high minutes on Wednesday night against Pachuca. We felt we needed a bit of a spark, and she certainly brought that," Hines said.

"And then showing that sort of composure in front of goal with the penalty. You know, she's been in those moments many of times. She's obviously faced Aubrey [Kingsbury] many of times in that position as well. And she calmly slots it away. So yeah, really pleased with her, really happy that we've got her back firing in such a pivotal moment in the season."

The Pride, who struggled after returning from the mid-season break and lost their leading goal scorer, Barbra Banda, to a season-ending injury, are now on a four-game unbeaten streak with the playoffs just a few weeks away. They have three wins in their last five matches, and will have a final regular-season game on Nov. 2. If the league standings remain the same, there could be a future semifinal meeting between the Spirit and Orlando.

It would be the third high-stakes match that the two sides play against each other in a year. The two last met in November during the 2024 NWSL Championship, with Orlando the victors, and again in March during the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup, with the Spirit achieving a bit of revenge following the championship final. It's the thing that sparks rivalry naturally, and something a young league like NWSL craves.

The chaotic back-and-forth of Saturday's match just adds more lore to the recent meetings between the two sides. The Spirit recently lost dynamic winger Trinity Rodman just days before the match to an injury. She sustained a grade 1 MCL sprain during a Concacaf W Champions Cup on Wednesday, and the club confirmed she'll be evaluated.

The Spirit roster is not unfamiliar with navigating stretches of the season without Rodman. The franchise player was away from the team for several months as she managed a lingering back injury. She had just returned to playing regularly in August and was recently named to the USWNT roster, though she will now miss out on the international window.

Fans eager to see the two sides battle again will have to hold out hope for a potential semifinal meeting, as the Spirit are hopeful to have Rodman for the playoffs. The recent games are just an example of the high-level competition between them.

"Anytime we play Washington, it's always an emotional game. It's very competitive. Both teams are going after it. So, yeah, it's for the neutrals. It was a good game," Hines joked.