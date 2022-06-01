It will be a rematch of the 2021 NWSL championship when the Chicago Red Stars visit the Washington Spirit on Wednesday evening. Now in 2022, Chicago is coming off of a 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns FC and are looking to get on a roll after winning just two of its first four league games to start the season. The Red Stars visit a Spirit club who have tied three straight games, all on the road, and hope the cozy confines of their home turf will help them turn things around. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Segra Field in Washington D.C. is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Spirit vs. Red Stars date: Wednesday, June 1

Spirit vs. Red Stars time: 8 p.m. ET

Spirit vs. Red Stars streaming: Paramount+

Spirit vs. Red Stars tickets: See tickets at StubHub

NWSL picks for Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 92-68 in his last 160 soccer picks, returning over $2,600 for $100 bettors.

For Spirit vs. Red Stars, Sutton is picking Chicago to win by a score of 2-1. The expert points to Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh as the player to watch. Pugh enters Wednesday's match full of confidence after scoring three goals in her last two games, and she has the potential to be the difference-maker against the Spirit.

Sutton also notes that Chicago has shown at this early point of the season that it can be a formidable opponent on the road. The Red Stars ended their 2021 campaign winning two of their three final road games and appear to be trying to repeat that success, having defeated the Pride in Orlando 4-2 last weekend. Pugh scored twice in that match.

How to watch, live stream the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the National Women's Soccer League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.