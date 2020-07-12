The National Women's Soccer League continues with the 2020 Challenge Cup as the Washington Spirit square off against the Houston Dash on Sunday. Washington is coming off a draw against Portland Thorns FC where it came from behind to equalize, while Houston suffered its first group loss against Sky Blue FC.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, July 12

: Sunday, July 12 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Dash +140 | Spirit +160 | Draw +220

Storylines

Washington Spirit: The team has come away with results in two of their three group matches so far, with its most recent against Portland Thorns FC. The Spirit came from behind in the 77th minute on a set piece equalizer that was set up by rookie Ashley Sanchez as defender Sam Staab headed away the goal. A win against the Dash would ensure a spot in the upper half of the table heading into knockout rounds.

Houston Dash: Coach James Clarkson made some adjustments for the team in their last match against Sky Blue FC that unfortunately didn't pay off. Some disjointed connecting in the final third, along with the defense out of position, saw the Dash drop their first match of group play. Houston Dash can stay in the upper half of the standings with a result against Washington Spirit.

Game prediction

Washington will close out its impressive group play with a win over early Dash darlings. Prediction: Spirit 1, Dash 0