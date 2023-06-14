The Washington Spirit will host the North Carolina Courage in a 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup match on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home team enters Matchday 3 with a win and a loss through two NWSL Challenge Cup 2023 games, but are unbeaten in three straight across all competition, including a 2-1 victory against Angel City over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Courage have tallied two draws in the Challenge Cup 2023 and are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches, including a dominant 5-0 win against the Chicago Red Stars in their last outing. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington D.C. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage date: Wednesday, June 14

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, Sutton is picking Washington to win by a score of 2-1. The expert notes that the Spirit defeated the Courage 2-1 in their last meeting. While both teams have played well as of late, Washington has the edge playing at home, while North Carolina is on the tail end of a four-game stretch away from WakeMed Soccer Park.

"North Carolina has won three of its last four games on the road, but I think travel may catch up to the Courage in this match," Sutton told SportsLine. "Wednesday's match will be North Carolina's fourth straight game on the road, while Washington has played three straight at home." Stream the game here.

