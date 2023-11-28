The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Borussia Dortmund @ AC Milan

Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 2-1-1, AC Milan 1-2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. AC Milan will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, AC Milan will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On November 7th, AC Milan had just enough and edged Paris out 2-1. The win was just what AC Milan needed coming off of a 3-0 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United on November 7th. They came out on top against Newcastle United by a score of 2-0. Borussia Dortmund's two goals came from Niclas Fullkrug at minute 26 and Julian Brandt at minute 79.

The win got AC Milan back to even at 1-2-1. As for Borussia Dortmund, they now have a winning record of 2-1-1.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

AC Milan is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +102 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan tied in their last contest.

Oct 04, 2023 - AC Milan 0 vs. Borussia Dortmund 0

