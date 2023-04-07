Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ on Friday.

Who's Playing

Empoli @ AC Milan

Current Records: Empoli 7-10-11; AC Milan 15-6-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan are 7-1 against Empoli since August of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. AC Milan will be playing at home against Empoli at 3:00 p.m. ET. AC Milan have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

On Sunday, AC Milan never let their opponents score. Everything went their way against Napoli as they made off with a 4-0 win. It was an even better day for Rafael Leao as he scored two goals for his team.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, AC Milan didn't give the goalie a break and made eight shots on goal. They are undefeated (6-1-0) when they put so much pressure on the goalie.

Meanwhile, Empoli's game on Monday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They beat Lecce by a goal, winning 1-0. Empoli's only goal came from Francesco Caputo off a penalty kick in minute 62.

Their wins bumped AC Milan to 15-6-7 and Empoli to 7-10-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

AC Milan are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -262 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.