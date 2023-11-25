Serie A is back in action across Paramount+. CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ AC Milan

Current Records: Fiorentina 6-2-4, AC Milan 7-2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Fiorentina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Fiorentina's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Fiorentina faced off against Bologna for the first time this season, and Fiorentina walked away the winners. They had just enough and edged Bologna out 2-1. The last goal Fiorentina scored came from Nicolas Gonzalez from a penalty kick in minute 48.

Meanwhile, AC Milan has not won a game since October 7th, a trend which continued last Saturday. AC Milan and Lecce played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. AC Milan's two goals came from Olivier Giroud and Tijjani Reijnders, while Lecce got theirs from Nicola Sansone and Lameck Banda.

Fiorentina came out on top in a nail-biter against AC Milan in their previous matchup back in March, sneaking past 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fiorentina since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

AC Milan is a solid favorite against Fiorentina, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -106 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Fiorentina.