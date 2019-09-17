Watch Ajax vs. Lille: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ajax (home) vs. Lille (away)

What to Know

Ajax is set to take on Lille in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 17th at Johan Cruijff ArenA. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Last season, Ajax was close to the championship but lost in the semi-finals to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and 2-3. As for Lille, they didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves.

Ajax is coming off of a 2-0 second-leg victory over APOEL. This is Lille's first Champions League match of the season.

Coming in with fresh legs, Lille appears to have the advantage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch