WATCH: Alex Morgan dominates soccer drills while seven months pregnant

U.S. Women's National Team star Alex Morgan is due to give birth to her child in April and plans on returning to training just one month later. But even with those deadlines set, the fact that she's seven months pregnant hasn't stopped her from continuing to put in work on the pitch.

A compilation of clips from Beast Mode Soccer was posted on Twitter Monday that showed the expecting mother, and Orlando Pride forward, showing off her footwork, touches and, of course, her scoring talents. Pay close attention to the curve that she puts on the ball in the second shot because it will make you question everything you thought you knew about how physics are supposed to work.

Some clips from training this morning. Simple drill, 4 colored cones, reaction and finish. Change the turns to suit your game.

I know I'm bias but can you believe some of the whip on the second shot? Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/jB72X1EXLE — Beast Mode Soccer™ (@BeastModeSoccer) February 3, 2020

Morgan herself went on Twitter to reply to the video and give herself a mild critique of her passing.

Aside from my 🙈 passing, being 7 months pregs hasn’t slowed me down too much! https://t.co/GeRgH4yaVb — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 4, 2020

With the Olympics happening three months after Morgan expects to give birth, the women's national team has been supportive of her goals to represent her country in Tokyo. U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski told Sports Illustrated back in October that he doesn't doubt that the 30-year-old is capable of earning her spot on the team back post-pregnancy.

"I had a great conversation with Alex. She's very driven and she's very excited. The main point of the conversation was that she has to be healthy and have a healthy pregnancy and she needs to deliver a healthy baby, that should be her main focus right now, and that's what we're excited about. We talked about creating different programs to help her expedite the process, so after the delivery when she comes back, she gets back in her form as soon as possible," he said.

First, however, the U.S. needs to actually qualify for the Olympics before that bridge can be crossed. The team's qualification campaign begins on Friday against Mexico at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.