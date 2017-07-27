WATCH: Altidore scores unbelievable free kick to give USA lead over Jamaica
This was something special from the striker
Jozy Altidore opened the scoring for the U.S. men's national team in the Gold Cup final on Wednesday, producing a brilliant free kick golazo at the end of the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead over Jamaica. It came after Jamaica star goalkeeper Andre Blake was taken off the field with an injury.
Here's the strike:
No Clint Dempsey on the field (he's on the bench), no problem. That's a great strike over the wall and to the far side, and it's a deserved lead for the red, white and blue.
