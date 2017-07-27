WATCH: Altidore scores unbelievable free kick to give USA lead over Jamaica

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring for the U.S. men's national team in the Gold Cup final on Wednesday, producing a brilliant free kick golazo at the end of the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead over Jamaica. It came after Jamaica star goalkeeper Andre Blake was taken off the field with an injury.

Here's the strike:

No Clint Dempsey on the field (he's on the bench), no problem. That's a great strike over the wall and to the far side, and it's a deserved lead for the red, white and blue.