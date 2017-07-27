WATCH: Altidore scores unbelievable free kick to give USA lead over Jamaica

This was something special from the striker

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring for the U.S. men's national team in the Gold Cup final on Wednesday, producing a brilliant free kick golazo at the end of the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead over Jamaica. It came after Jamaica star goalkeeper Andre Blake was taken off the field with an injury.

Here's the strike:

No Clint Dempsey on the field (he's on the bench), no problem. That's a great strike over the wall and to the far side, and it's a deserved lead for the red, white and blue.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories