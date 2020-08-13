Watch Now: Tyler Adams Speaks After His Game Winning Goal ( 3:45 )

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams scored the game-winner for RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday. Adams, who found the back of the net in the 88th minute, had only been on the pitch for short time as he was subbed on in the 77th minute. The 21-year-old from upstate New York was able to make the most of the opportunity in front of goal.

Adams possessed the ball in open space just outside of the box, had time to settle with a touch and then take a shot.

There was a deflection off Atleti defender Stefan Savic, but the ball found its way into the back of the net as goalkeeper Jan Oblak was already diving for a save the opposite way. The goal held up as the game-winner.

Take a look:

It is an iconic moment for the club and the former New York Red Bulls player, who is the sole American remaining in Champions League after Chelsea and Christian Pulisic were eliminated last week.

Before Adams' heroics, RB Leipzig took the lead thanks to Dani Olmo, who finally had his big moment in the competition.

Shortly after the second half began, Leipzig began an extensive passing probe in an effort to break down Atletico Madrid's organized defense. After several passes, Marcel Sabitzer was able get a pass through into the box with a flying Olmo there to put it away with his head.

It was a huge moment for the former Barcelona youth player as he hasn't quite found his footing with Leipzig since he arrived from Dinamo Zagreb.

Olmo, Adams and their Leipzig teammates will face another tall test next week as the German side takes on PSG in the semifinals.