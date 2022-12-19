Argentina captured its third World Cup title in heart-pounding fashion on Sunday as they defeated France in penalty kicks after France came back to tie the match in extra time. It gave Telemundo American/Argentine broadcaster Andres Cantor a moment that he'll never forget while on the microphone calling the action.

Cantor, who was born in Argentina in 1962 and moved to America as a teenager with his family, began with his famous "goal" call and then made sure to bask in the glow of his home country's first World Cup title since 1986. You can hear the emotion take over as soon as Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel scored the World Cup-clinching goal during penalty kicks:

"GOOOOOOAL, Argentina is the champion," Cantor said when translated to English. "Argentina is the world champion. ARGENTINA IS THE WORLD CHAMPION! ARGENTINA IS THE WORLD CHAMPION! ARGENTINA IS THE WORLD CHAMPION! Argentina! Is the world champion! From the sky they did it. You guys did it, players. They won the sky. Argentina is the world champion. Messi is the world champion. It couldn't be any other way. Argentina. Lionel Scaloni's Argentine selection is the world champion. Argentina. Argentina is the world champion. ... 36 years, waiting ... Argentina, Argentina is the world champion."

It marked the first time in Cantor's announcing career that Argentina has won the World Cup. Argentina had won a World Cup title -- before Cantor took the mic -- in 1986 on the back of egendary star Diego Maradona.

"It was a roller coaster of emotion," Cantor told "The Today Show" on Monday morning.

Lionel Messi finally was able to capture his first World Cup title in a historic performance for the ages 36 years after Maradona. Messi scored a pair of goals while also scoring on Argentina's first penalty kick attempt. The Paris Saint-Germain star also broke a World Cup record with his 26th World Cup appearance during Sunday's final.

It was a match for the ages, as Messi and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe went back-and-forth trading goals. Mbappe registered a hat trick in a losing effort for France, but tied the game on two occasions to send it to penalty kicks.

