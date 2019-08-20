Watch APOEL vs. Ajax: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch APOEL vs. Ajax soccer game
Who's Playing
APOEL (home) vs. Ajax (away)
What to Know
Ajax is set to face off against APOEL in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at GSP at 3 p.m. ET August 20th. The overall loser of the this round (based on aggregation) will be placed in the Europa League's group stage.
Last year, Ajax was a legit contender for the championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals but losing to Tottenham Hotspur on scores of 1-0 and 2-3. As for APOEL, they bowed out in the first qualifying round, losing to FK Suduva 1-3 and 1-0. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the playoff round but did not advance further.
Ajax is coming in off of a third-round victory over PAOK on an aggregate score of 5-4. APOEL is coming off of a 2-0 second-leg win over FK Qarabag.
Last year's results favor Ajax, but we'll see if that holds APOEL at bay. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: APOEL vs. Ajax
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: GSP
- Follow: CBS Sports App
