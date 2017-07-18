WATCH: Argentina soccer match may have seen the first shot fired in war vs. drones

You've never seen this before, guaranteed

Drones seem to make a lot of appearances in Argentine soccer (this one is my favorite). And this week, we've got a gem. In a third-division playoff between Gimansia de Mendoza and Mitre, a drone came across the Gimansia stand and was destroyed by a roll of toilet paper by an angry fan. 

Take a look:

That's some accurcacy. In the end, Mitre won 4-3. But everyone who got to see that, that's who really won. 

There are plenty of questions here, like why does a fan have toilet paper on them? But we all know that just makes it all better. If it were a rock or a bottle, it just wouldn't be as great. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

