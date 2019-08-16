Watch Arsenal vs. Burnley: TV channel, live stream info, start time, watch Premier League Matchday 2 online
How to watch Arsenal vs. Burnley
Who's Playing
Arsenal (home) vs. Burnley (away)
Current Records: Arsenal 0-0-0; Burnley 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Arsenal 21-10-7; Burnley 11-20-7;
What to Know
Burnley are hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Arsenal of the season. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Burnley got themselves on the board against Southampton on Saturday, but Southampton never followed suit. Burnley captured a comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton.
Arsenal left their first match against Newcastle United this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Arsenal made off with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United . Since Arsenal won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Newcastle United's future revenge in the next leg.
Burnley fell in both legs to Arsenal last season, losing 1-3 and 1-3 . Check back on CBSSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won all of the games they've played against Burnley in the last 4 years.
- May 12, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Arsenal 3
- Dec 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
- May 06, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Burnley 0
- Nov 26, 2017 - Burnley 0 vs. Arsenal 1
- Jan 22, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 02, 2016 - Burnley 0 vs. Arsenal 1
- Oct 01, 2016 - Burnley 0 vs. Arsenal 1
